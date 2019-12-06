More time to pop in for a cold one as RSL extends trading

BACK IN BUSINESS: RSL bar manager Jon Hammond serves veteran Jessica Aldred with a beer as they celebrate a return to full-time trading.

A RETURN to full-time trading is a significant milestone for the Proserpine RSL bar and not one it was sure would happen again, following its closure to the public five years ago.

Previously known as Proserpine Ex-Services Club, the establishment closed in November 2014 due to financial difficulties.

Following Tropical Cyclone Debbie in early 2017, volunteers and RSL members worked hard to return the building to its glory days with a complete refurbishment.

This took some time and the RSL reopened six months ago on a restricted licence (part-time) and has finally been able to return to full-time trading.

RSL bar manager Jon Hammond said he was glad the bar could continue to serve the Proserpine community and local veterans.

"It's taken us around five years to get back to full-time trading hours and our volunteers, veteran members and staff have worked hard to achieve this,” he said.

"The RSL is for Proserpine - it's for all veterans and it's for our community to come together and in return we will be able to keep providing support back to the community.”

In support of the full-time trading hours, local eatery Blaze Cafe is preparing delicious meals on-site, in the old bistro area out the back, including pizzas, pasta, Friday night roast dinners and Saturday night themed buffets.

Blaze Cafe is open for dinner every night and breakfast and lunch on Fridays and Saturdays.

Local veteran Jessica Aldred said it was important for the RSL to be open for the community and the younger generation of veterans.

"The RSL is not just a pub, it's a place to get together, be part of a community and have a catch-up with mates, especially for the younger veterans,” she said.

"I hope our community will stop in at the RSL for a drink and a bite to eat at Blaze or come along to Friday night raffles, which are held in the RSL bar from 5pm, with meat trays as prizes. This will support our RSL and all our veterans.”

Proserpine RSL is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-10pm, at 27 Chapman St, Proserpine.