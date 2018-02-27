More wet weather on the way: BoM

Thunder and lightening in the Whitsundays last week.

Thunder and lightening in the Whitsundays last week. Peter Carruthers

DON'T put that umbrella away just yet - according to the Bureau of Meteorology you are going to need it.

The Whitsundays is predicted to receive another 100 millimetres rain between now and Friday.

Forecaster Andrew Buffalino from the BoM said the rainfall is nothing uncommon for this time of year, but the thunder and lightning storms frequenting the region are a little out of the ordinary.

"Whitsunday residents can expect to receive anywhere from five to 100 millimetres of rain over the next few days”, Mr Buffalino said.

The rain is expected to stick around until Thursday, with the precipitation easing after that.

The troughs causing the rain are coming from all over the place, so it'll be very unpredictable,” Mr Buffalino said.

The heavy rain experienced throughout the Whitsunday rainfall is yet to cause major flooding.

Over the past 27 days the Hamilton Island weather station has been blessed with 237.2mm which is well below the monthly average of 332.3mm.

At the BoM's Proserpine weather station at the airport this month 224mm has collected in the gauge which is down on the mean average of 361.1mm for February.

As the month of February draws to a close it doesn't look like the region will be breaking any rainfall records this month despite heavy falls in the final week of the month.

Check the Mackay radar loop to see where the rain is falling and keep up to date on flood warnings at Queensland warning summary.

Whitsunday rainfall this week

Hydeaway Bay: 188mm

Strathdickie: 143.5mm

Proserpine: 103mm

Kelsey Creek: 100mm

Cannon Valley: 240mm

Preston: 149.5mm

Up River: 135mm

Crystalbrook: 129mm

