More wild weather to come as Imogen moves south

Heavy rain is set to continue into the weekend across Mackay and the Whitsundays. Picture: File

UPDAYE 1.30PM: Wild weather is set to continue into the weekend as rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen drifts south.

The heaviest rain is set to fall between Ayr and Mackay over the next 24 hours, with falls of up to 200mm and thunderstorms forecast.

Flooding is also likely to occur across the region.

A wind surge travelling through South East Queensland is set to meet with ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen.

This will cause daytime temperatures to plummet about five to 10 degrees below average in areas of heavy cloud.

UPDATE 10.30AM: Severe thunderstorms that may lead to flash flooding are possible in the Whitsunday and Mackay region today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the downpours are likely through the late afternoon and into Thursday evening.

INITIAL:Wet weather continued across the Whitsundays overnight causing water levels to rise in flood prone areas.

A severe weather warning for the Whitsunday region, lower Burdekin and central coast was cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.

However, a warning for localised rain that may lead to flash flooding remains in place as the region got a drenching overnight.

Whitsunday Regional Council’s flood cameras show the water has spilled over the road at Crofton Creek Bridge.

Rain has also pushed water closer to the road at Hamilton Plains outside Proserpine.

Peter Delemothe Rd and Strathalbyn Rd near Bogie are closed because of a flooded creek and residents are being told to avoid the area.

Crofton Creek Bridge at 10am on Thursday.

Bowen residents are also being urged to proceed with caution when driving around Chilli Lane, Richmond Rd and Inverdon Rd as there is water over the roads.

There is also flooding on Chandlers Rd and Warwick Rd.

Burdekin Falls Dam Rd was closed on Wednesday night because of heavy rain.

Russells Crossing at Telegraph Rd also remains closed.

In Mackay, Hicks Rd and Windmill Crossing in Glenella are closed to all traffic in both directions due to heavy rain.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people to:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

Visit www.bom.gov.au to stay up to date.

Rainfall totals across the Mackay Whitsunday region in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday:

Guthalungra 79mm

Bowen Airport 57mm

Dingo Beach 30mm

Collinsville 15mm

Strathdickie 22mm

Cannonvale 44mm

Jubilee Pocket 70mm

Proserpine 60mm

Hamilton Island 37mm

Mackay 48mm

Finch Hatton 28mm

Gargett 18mm

Mirani 13mm

Paget 110mm

Sarina 48mm