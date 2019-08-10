Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Morrison leads mental health effort

by Chris Calcino
10th Aug 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING action on the "very serious curse" of suicide and mental health breakdown has emerged as one of Scott Morrison's chief goals of the COAG meeting.

The Prime Minister said the heads of each state and territory had agreed to pursue a national approach on mental health.

"We all share the goal of going towards a zero policy on suicide in this country," he said.

"It breaks the heart of every single member represented here."

SA Premier Steven Marshall speaks during a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and other heads of state following the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, North Queensland, Friday, August 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack)
SA Premier Steven Marshall speaks during a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and other heads of state following the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, North Queensland, Friday, August 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack)

Mr Morrison said everybody in the room knew a tragic story "whether it's of a veteran, a young girl in an indigenous community" or anybody else who had been a victim to the scourge.

"We're very committed to breaking this by ensuring we have mental health as a national priority," he said.

The group also signed its fourth national action plan agenda to address domestic violence and violence against women.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
 

More Stories

coag scott morrison suicide prevention

Top Stories

    BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    premium_icon BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    News 'His will to live has overpowered the horrendous trauma': A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund life-saving surgery. Warning: Graphic images.

    All you need to know for Big Boys Toys Expo

    premium_icon All you need to know for Big Boys Toys Expo

    Whats On What is on offer at Big Boys Toys Expo 2019.

    Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    premium_icon Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    Local Faces Who did you vote as Whitsundays best personal trainer?

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    Crime One man was driving to get food the day after a night of drinking.