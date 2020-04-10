Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

death fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        premium_icon ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        News He has said measures are working, but the region must not be complacent

        Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        premium_icon Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        Pets & Animals They are changing their business to protect customers, staff

        FACT CHECK: Rumours on Bowen 5G tower addressed

        premium_icon FACT CHECK: Rumours on Bowen 5G tower addressed

        News Rumours that 5G technology was set to be rolled out in Bowen soon have been...

        Family business opens doors of new-look premises

        premium_icon Family business opens doors of new-look premises

        News Filby’s Motors has reopened its doors following a complete demolition and rebuild...