‘Most amazing human’: Findings delivered in hotel fall inquest

An inquest has delivered its findings into the 2018 death of Seth James Luhrs who fell from a hotel after he and a workmate took drugs on the night.

An inquest has delivered its findings into the 2018 death of Seth James Luhrs who fell from a hotel after he and a workmate took drugs on the night.

YOUNG Mareeba man Seth James Luhrs, described by his family as "happy-go-lucky" with a sense of humour that would light up a room, was overcoming a debilitating disease when he was celebrating the 2018 Easter long weekend in Cairns to show his loved ones he could be their strength through dark times.

The 24-year-old was shouting "this is going to be our year" from a seventh-floor balcony at Rydges Esplanade Hotel before his life was tragically cut short when he fell about 1.30am on April 1.

Mr Luhrs, who two years prior was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, an ongoing joint inflammation, stayed in room 709 with workmate Sean Clift.

Jeffery Luhrs, Veronica Luhrs and Tasmin Luhrs outside Cairns Courthouse after the inquest into the death of their son and brother Seth James Luhrs. Picture: Stewart McLean

The pair took LSD that was "stronger than usual" and MDMA earlier in the night and decided to stay in their room instead of venturing out.

After a three-day inquest in the Cairns Coroners Court, Coroner Nerida Wilson on Friday said the death was a tragic accident with no foul play.

"Seth's death is not suspicious. He was suffering the gross intoxicating effects of a hallucinogen and other drugs …(and) during a period of psychosis or while hallucinating fell from the balcony," Ms Wilson said.

"Many have been shattered by Seth's death. His death has broken the hearts and souls of his grieving family."

Seth James Luhrs was only 24 when he fell from Rydges Esplanade Hotel on April 1, 2018.

Mr Clift, who was inside the room with a broken arm, previously told the inquest he knew Mr Luhrs was on the balcony and heard him shouting before he heard a "thud".

The 22-year-old said he chose not to investigate it because he was under the effects of drugs.

Ms Wilson said there was no evidence of any arguing between the two men before the fall and that the drugs "significantly impaired Sean's ability to make rational decisions".

"Sean could not reconcile in those moments nor could he believe it to be true that Seth has fallen to his death," she said.

"The traumatic effect may account for some of his responses, which at times could be interpreted as tending towards self preservation."

MORE NEWS

Businessman's living nightmare after random assault

Gym owner set to face court after roadside arrest

Crime hot spot's transformation 'hard to believe'

Outside of court, Mr Luhrs' mother, Veronica Luhrs, said her son was "one of the most amazing human beings I've ever met".

"The world's a poorer place because he's not in it," she said.

"We understand it was an accident and we have to live with this."

Mr Clift's family was also present during the inquest and sent their sympathies for the first time to the Luhrs during court proceedings.

Inquest timeline

'One is dead, other knows what happened': Shock hotel death inquest claim

'Didn't touch him': Man denies pushing mate in fatal fall

Family says man in fatal hotel fall was 'happy go lucky'

Originally published as 'Most amazing human': Findings delivered in fatal hotel fall inquest