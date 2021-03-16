‘Most bizarre sports photo’ goes viral

College basketball game ends in ‘Most bizarre sports photo you will ever see

College basketball game ends in ‘Most bizarre sports photo you will ever see

St. Bonaventure University sealed its spot in the NCAA Tournament for just the eighth time in the program's history but the victory has been overshadowed by a moment of madness.

The team defeated VCU at the University of Dayton Arena 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 final to book its place in the March Madness tournament and will face LSU in its first game in the tournament since 2018, while it goes in with its highest ranking of ninth since 1979.

But moments after the game finished, a student photographer named Griffin Quinn took an incredible shot of a videographer for St. Bonaventure being manhandled by security.

It was among a series of other shots but the chokehold had the most immediate impact on social media.

While the players were socially distanced while celebrating with fans, they turned around with the players looking stunned at the scene unfolding.

Quinn, a University of Dayton student who photographed the game, shared more about how the scene unfolded.

Context to this photo, which was taken moments after the conclusion of the A10 Championship game between St. Bonaventure and VCU... pic.twitter.com/vSoXZSQ4gh — Griffin Quinn (@griffinpquinn) March 14, 2021

"I don't know the name of the videographer shown, but he evidently works with SBU and had been on the court during parts of the game, but I do not know for certain what his credentials granted him or what his limitations were," Quinn wrote on Twitter.

"Other media personnel had assigned seats in the stands. When the final buzzer rang, the videographer was shooting SBU's celebration near the basket when the shown security guard tried pulling him away. The videographer continued to try to film.

"The security guard must've thought he had rushed onto the court after the buzzer rang, which was prohibited for media members who had assigned seating in the stands. This videographer, though, had been on the court earlier.

"He was let back onto the court after SBU staff and team members spoke with security, explaining his role with the team."

The picture was quickly shared on social media.

Broadcaster and host Jeff Eisenband was shocked by the image, posting on Twitter that it was "One of the most bizarre sports photos you will ever see: A security guard at the Atlantic 10 Title Game put a cameraman in a chokehold as he was filming St. Bonaventure's on-court celebration."

He also shared video of the incident, which saw the videographer approached by security before dodging them to continue to do his job after the victory.

A video look at the Atlantic 10 Tournament security guard putting the videographer in a chokehold as he tries to tape St. Bonaventure's title celebration. https://t.co/Vmx8oSqXN7 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 14, 2021

While the internet was divided over the incident with some pointing out that the videographer should have listened to the security guard at a COVID-restricted sporting event but many others believed the chokehold was too much.

This is sick.... 1. The choke hold is wayyyy to much. 2. Dude not even wearing his mask correctly https://t.co/XIACUd4Rg7 — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) March 15, 2021

I would also talk to security before the event to let them know my plans for coverage & positioning to avoid any issues. — Craig Huffman Photography (@craigsclicks) March 15, 2021

The Buffalo News reported the Atlantic 10 has launched an investigation into the incident with the league's assistant commissioner reported as saying "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton".

St Bonaventure's match against LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is scheduled for 4.45am AEST on Sunday March 21.

