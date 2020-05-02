Menu
Public Health Nurse Terrianne Messina, Business Support Officer Jackie Atkins Environmental Health Officer Jacob Handley and Public Health Unit Director Brigid Fenech at the Base Hospital. Picture: Tony Martin
Health

Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@dailymercury.com.au
2nd May 2020 5:03 AM
Subscriber only

I HAVE a cold, so do I have to quarantine for 14 days?

“If you have got no contact whatsoever with an international traveller or a Covid-19 positive person, and no other reason to suspect you mind have Covid, then while we don’t want people symptomatic in their workplace, there is no reason for people to sit out for 14 days.”

What is community transmission?

“Community transmission occurs when it’s in the community and it can’t be epidemiologically linked back to an international traveller or source. We don’t have that here. All our cases are linked back to international travellers, or close contacts of an international traveller.”

Then why do we have to social distance?

“Sometimes in a community like ours, it’s hard to see why the social distancing is so important but it is exactly that – you don’t want to spread the disease. The fact that we’re going well is encouragement to keep going, and stay the course.”

What is a close contact?

A cumulative 15 minutes over seven days within 1.5m of a person.

Can sunbaking, using essential oils, eating excess garlic or drinking hot drinks stop me from catching Covid-19?

No.

Mackay Daily Mercury

