Most constructive COAG yet, say premiers
DIFFERENT states, different views - but there was a rare feeling of unity to come out of yesterday's Council of Australian Governments meetings.
Every one of the premiers and chief ministers said it had been a constructive forum, with Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman going a step further and calling it "one of the most collaborative COAG meetings" he had attended.
"And I must say, I've attended more than anyone else at this table," he continued.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the focus on the country's growing skills and apprenticeships needs was a welcome addition to the forum.
"We have to change the way TAFE and vocational education, non-university pathways, are viewed," he said.
"This is a first-class option, not anything less than that.
"I make these points a lot - the infrastructure in Melbourne and across Victoria, it's being built by TAFE and VET-qualified people.
"We want to see more and more of them."