MOST EXPENSIVE: 8 dream Whitsunday properties

IF THERE is one thing the Whitsundays are known for, it’s access to opulent luxury.

And if you’ve always wondered how the other side lives, look no further as we have compiled a list of some of the most luxurious – and expensive – properties from around the Whitsundays.

7 Forest Lane, Airlie Beach, Qld 4802

7 Forest Lane, Airlie Beach – $3,950,000

Set in the tropical rainforest at the summit of Mount Whitsunday, this stunning house has everything some one craving a bit of luxury could be after – including a personal elevator.

It includes four king size bedrooms, three bathrooms and one powder room for all your basic needs, with special features like a temperature controlled wine cellar for those after a bit more luxury.

If you’re a bit of a green thumb, it also includes an orchard on site with over 50 different species of tropical fruits.

Find out more here.

23 The Cove, Airlie Beach, Qld 4802

23 The Cove, Airlie Beach – Expression of Interest

Built with both position and lifestyle in mind, attention to detail and design won this property the Master Builders Award House of the Year in 2018.

A 13-metre-long pool may be the highlight of the house, with the ability to swim right up to a view over the Coral Sea.

Moroccan tiles and Italian glass are just some of the insane luxury additions this house offers.

Find out more here.

35 The Beacons, Airlie Beach, Qld 4802

35 The Beacons, Airlie Beach – Expressions of interest

Located directly on the beach, what could be more amazing than opening the window to one of the best views in Australia?

A huge kitchen, outdoor patio with kitchenette and a heated pool makes it an entertainer’s dream.

Open the expansive surround windows and let the breeze off the ocean pour into your little piece of luxury – that is if you have pockets deep enough.

Find out more here.

75 Adelaide Terrace, Bowen, Qld 4805

75 Adelaide Terrace, Bowen – $3,100,000

Want an ocean view, massive block of land and your own private boat access? This is the property for you.

Situated in Bowen, the three bedroom house offers views of Bowen town and beyond, with a huge 8 acres on offer to the buyer.

If you fancy a sweet treat, there is also a mango orchard on the property.

Find out more here.

Lotus House 2 Grasstree Place, Hamilton Island, Qld 4803

Lotus House 2 Grasstree Place, Hamilton Island – POA

The vendor says this property “would undoubtedly hold the number one location on Hamilton Island”, and it’s hard to argue with that.

Located on the northern end of the island, the property boasts direct water access, tropical gardens and stunning appointments throughout.

It also comes with two buggy permits letting the buyer get around the island with ease.

Find out more here.

Pavillions 15/1 Airport Drive, Hamilton Island, Qld 4803

Pavillions 15/1 Airport Drive, Hamilton Island – $9,950,000

This top floor penthouse is an entertainers dream, with views of some of the most amazing boats the world has to offer.

Looking over Hamilton Island Marina, the penthouse spreads across a single level with two wings, positioned around the centralised dining room and kitchen with marble top servery bar, are 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms of “decadent luxury living”.

There’s even an oversized media room if you’re a bit of a movie buff.

Find out more here.

Woodlands, 1 Island View Way, Hamilton Island, Qld 4803

Woodlands, 1 Island View Way, Hamilton Island – $4,250,000

A stunning multi-level property, this home enjoys sweeping views of the Dent Passage all the way to Shute Harbour.

With six balconies, an 18-metre-long pool and a wine cellar, there is no shortage of luxury.

For those who like to relax, the vendor says the home was designed to be low maintenance with only a hose down needed for most areas to remain clean.

Find out more here.

Hayman Estates Hayman Island, Whitsundays, Qld 4802

Hayman Estates, Hayman Island – POA

This jaw-dropping home is one of the only private residences on Hayman Island, and has full access to the facilities of the InterContinental Hotel Hayman Island Resort – this means your own personal butler, chef or housekeeper are only a call away.

Internationally renowned Architect, Kerry Hill, was commissioned to create the hill-top retreat.

The house boasts four ensuite bedrooms with private balconies and an expansive outdoor terrace to host all your friends.

Find out more here.