Most improved: How Whitsunday schools compare in NAPLAN

THESE are the Whitsunday schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the last five years.

An analysis of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Whitsunday school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Whitsunday Christian College where the average results across all subjects improved by 7.7 per cent.

The average Year 9 results at Whitsunday Christian College also increased by 6.0 per cent, the biggest improvement in the Whitsunday region.

The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.

Whitsundays' second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Merinda State School where scores increased by 5.46 per cent.

The school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Collinsville State High School, where scores increased by 4.22 per cent.

Here are the Whitsundays' top six Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years:

1. Whitsunday Christian College: 7.7 per cent

2. Merinda State School: 5.46 per cent

3. Queens Beach State School: 3.61 per cent

4. Bowen State School: 2.71 per cent

5. Hamilton Island State School: 1.44 per cent

6: Proserpine State School: 0.34 per cent

Here are the Whitsundays' top three Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years:

1. Whitsunday Christian College: 6.03 per cent

2. Collinsville State High School: 4.22 per cent

3. Proserpine State High School: 0.83 per cent