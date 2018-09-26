Menu
Login
We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.
We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.
News

‘Most relatable photo ever’ goes viral

by Ewan Mowat
26th Sep 2018 11:53 AM

A HILARIOUS picture of a man shouting into a bored-looking woman's ear in a nightclub has become the "internet's most relatable meme".

The shot from a nightclub in Edinburgh called Bourbon has sent social media wild with thousands of users sharing the shot from last week, The Sun reports.

A man in a checked shirt can be seen leaning in extremely close to a woman in a red top and saying something to her.

But she doesn't look impressed at all - staring into the distance with a look of complete boredom on her face.

One Facebook user, Alex Hall, called it "the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art".

Punters clearly agree with the description, with almost 19,000 people liking the post and more than 11,000 sharing it.

Others desperate to know what the man is saying have been coming up with their own hilarious suggestions.

One man suggested he's asking about the furry accessory she's got in her hand. He thinks the man is saying: "How'd they let you in wae a hedgehog?"

Another man thinks the guy in the photo is trying to convince the woman he's a professional footballer: "Am not a weirdo, ah actual play for Motherwell."

Since the picture went viral, the pair in the picture have come forward and revealed that they are actually friends.

They were out together at a Fresher's Week event when they were snapped by the photographer, but neither could recall what was being said.

The man in the picture, Patrick, said: "She's one of my pals from school so she's probably fed up.

"She looks like the most bored woman in the world."

editors picks image nightclub photo relateable

Top Stories

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Environment Six sharks now been destroyed by Fisheries Queensland officials after being caught in drum lines at Cid Harbour.

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    News Costigan: Get the shark control program here now

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    News Visitors urged not to stay away from the Whitsundays

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    News Two tiger sharks have been shot in Cid Harbour today.

    Local Partners