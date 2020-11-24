Most sickening act of neglect seen by animal rescue group

An abandoned and emaciated dog dumped at a rural NSW pound is the worst case of animal neglect a Queensland animal rescue group has ever seen.

Leo was surrendered to QSAR (Queensland Staffy and AmStaff Rescue) and left fighting to survive from severe malnourishment and neglect.

His condition is so bad vets are unable to identify his breed and age.

QSAR president Alana Gates said in all her years working with rescued animals she had never seen a dog present in such poor condition.

"The appalling condition of Leo when he arrived into Queensland was unimaginable, he weighs a tiny 22kg but with such a big frame he should be weighing anywhere between 40kg at a minimum and up to 60kg in a healthy state," Ms Gates said.

Leo weighed just 22kg when he was dumped at a pound in rural New South Wales and taken to Queensland.

"When Leo arrived to us, he was transferred immediately into veterinary care, where he remains.

"Leo has a very long road ahead of him and his poor body condition means vets are still unable to identify his breed and age."

QSAR carer Tiana Marston said that although Leo had clearly been through unimaginable trauma, he still reached his paws out for a comforting pat.

"Leo is fighting a few battles with a severe ear infection, hookworm, giardia and fleas, on top of malnourishment, but despite his awful treatment, Leo is so affectionate and loving that he reaches his paws out to the vets and vet nurses for a pat every time they walk past," Ms Marston said.

"We are receiving regular updates on his progress from his veterinary team and we are so grateful for their tireless work to get him back to good health."

Leo has received extensive medical care in Queensland, including two nights in ICU.

After two nights in ICU and a short stay in general veterinary care, Leo is today in a stable condition where he can be released into home care.

Leo faces a long and expensive road to recovery with ongoing intensive veterinary care and future surgery needed to repair damage to his ear. With no government funding available to support Leo, his veterinary bills are the responsibility of rescuers.

Ms Gates said a fundraising plea to help Leo get the treatment he requires raised $20,000 in one day.

With Christmas around the corner she is encouraging dog lovers to adopt not shop.

"Unfortunately for a large number of dogs, the initial joy of being a new shiny Christmas gift will wear off and they will be dumped at shelters," Ms Gates said.

"Giving a dog as a gift without a person's knowledge is reckless, but if you have thought it through, and you can provide lifelong care please consider adopting a dog in need of a home so we can break the cycle of dumped, neglected and surrendered pets."

To donate, visit qldstaffyandamstaffrescue.org.au

