Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

A ROMA mother and son both faced up to their bad behaviour towards police in court.

Leah Sherrie Wyman and Kelvin Shane Wyman fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via telephone.

Ms Wyman pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on April 24 at 1.20am, police received a call in relation to persons fighting on Luff St.

The court heard that when an officer was placing someone under arrest, Ms Wyman grabbed the arm of the police officer and attempted to pull it off the arrested person.

The court also heard that the defendant attempted to grab the phone belonging to the arrested person out of the officer’s hand.

Despite warnings to cease these actions, the defendant continued.

The defendant’s lawyer Laurie Parker told the court that Ms Wyman had been holding a close family gathering that night, and an influx of people arrived that she did not want there.

Ms Wyman then was the one who contacted police to break up the gathering which had gotten out of hand.

The court also heard that the phone fell to the ground, and Ms Wyman had just been reaching for it at the same time as the officer.

Magistrate Saggers fined Ms Wyman $350, with no conviction recorded.

“If you call police, stay right out of it. Don’t get involved,” he said.

Ms Wyman’s 18-year-old son also pleaded guilty to his public nuisance charge.

The court heard on February 22 at 1.45am, the defendant’s mother had called police in relation to him and his brother fighting at their residence on Luff St.

When police arrived at 2.15am and attempted to break up the fight, the defendant started yelling obscenities.

The court also heard that Mr Wyman put his arms on a police officer and when asked not to touch them, he yelled “I’m touching the wall man”.

Despite warnings, Mr Wyman continued to yell obscenities including “f--- you,” “you f------ c---, I don’t give a f---.”

The defendant’s lawyer, Laurie Parker told the court Mr Wyman “had a lot of grog on board,” after being breathalysed and returning a reading of 0.171 that night.

“He was way beyond knowing what he what was doing and is very remorseful for his actions,” Mr Parker said.

“I’ve told him that when you’ve had that much to drink, you can say things you may later regret and I think he understands that message.”

The court heard Mr Wyman was currently unemployed and has no prior criminal history.

“Your behaviour was poor that evening. That’s not the way to behave towards police, they were there to offer assistance,” Magistrate Saggers said.

He fined Mr Wyman $350, with no conviction recorded.