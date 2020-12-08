Should Cannabis be legal in Australia?

A mother of six who sourced cannabis to assist in managing her dying husband's pain was also supplying her teenage son with the drug.

Michelle Ann Iorangi, 41, sourced an unspecified amount of cannabis between September 14, 2018 and December 11, 2018.

The Townsville District Court heard on December 18, 2018, police executed a search warrant at Iorangi's's residence in her 19-year-old son's name.

The court heard police uncovered 120g of cannabis on a kitchen table, digital scales and a water pipe.

Prosecutor Monique Sheppard said an analysis of Iorangi's mobile phone revealed 19 offers to supply cannabis.

"Two of the supplies were actual supplies relating to an ounce and a quarter ounce of cannabis," she said.

"She also supplied her 19-year-old son on seven occasions, these are actual supplies.

"Essentially, her son seems to be her main customer."

Ms Sheppard said as police executed the search warrant, Iorangi was placed in handcuffs due to her aggressive behaviour.

The court heard Iorangi was sourcing the drugs to assist in managing her husband's pain in his final months of life as he battled lung disease.

Iorangi pleaded guilty to 23 charges including 19 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client was not a heavy cannabis user and was supported in court by her two daughters and mother.

Judge Gregory Lynham told Iorangi "not to be fooled" that cannabis was a harmless drug and she should be "ashamed" of her actions.

"It is troubling to read you were supplying cannabis to your own sons.

"That flies in the face of the most basic relationship between parent and child," he said.

"Most parents, I would have thought Ms Iorangi, would be doing everything to ensure their children weren't using drugs."

Judge Lynham sentenced Iorangi to six months' jail wholly suspended with an operational period of 12 months.

Originally published as Mother caught supplying cannabis to her son