Crime

Mother punched during beachside assault

Ashley Pillhofer
23rd Apr 2020 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
POLICE are investigating a brazen daylight attack after a man allegedly punched a mother in the face in East Mackay.

The woman had been walking with her children in the Binnington Esplanade park when an older man approached the group about noon yesterday.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man, who was not known to the family, spoke with one of the children prompting the mother to speak with him.

He said it was alleged the man became verbally aggressive and punched the victim in the face when she approached him.

After he reportedly left the area on foot.

The woman suffered facial injuries as a result of the assault near the intersection of Binnington Esplanade and East Gordon Street.

The man is described as about 60 years old with white hair and a visible sunburn.
He was not wearing a shirt, had stubby style shorts on and was walking a small black coloured dog.

Srn Const Smith said anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information should contact police.

If you have information, contact Policelink and quote this reference number: QP2000811042.

east mackay crime mackay mackay crime mackay police
