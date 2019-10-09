Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother suffered fatal sores while in urine-soaked bed

by Margaret Scheikowski
9th Oct 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY mother was not being provided with the "necessities of life" when she developed fatal pressure injuries while in her urine-soaked bed, the trial of her two sons has been told.

Australian Federal Police diplomatic protection officer Phillip Thompson, 43, and his unemployed brother David Thompson, 40, have pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of their 72-year-old mother, who died in Blacktown Hospital on September 2, 2017.

Shirley Thompson developed fatal pressure injuries while in her urine-soaked bed. Picture: AAP
Shirley Thompson developed fatal pressure injuries while in her urine-soaked bed. Picture: AAP

The Crown alleges the men were aware of the deteriorating condition of Shirley Thompson weeks before the younger son rang for an ambulance on August 23, saying his bedridden mother couldn't eat and had a wound on her backside.

Geriatrician Professor Susan Kurrle on Tuesday told the NSW Supreme Court trial she had considered all the material in the case including the paramedics' and hospital notes, as well as the sons' police interviews.

An image tendered as evidence shows the bedroom of Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP
An image tendered as evidence shows the bedroom of Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP

"Mrs Thompson was not receiving the level of care that would be considered reasonable for a lady of her age living in her own home and being cared for by family members," she said.

She had high-care needs involving her nutrition and mobility, as well as the management of her pressure injuries sometimes referred to as bedsores.

"They were the sorts of things I see as necessities of life and they were not being provided," she said.

The trial continues before Justice Des Fagan, who is hearing the case without a jury.

 

 

David Thompson. Picture: AAP
David Thompson. Picture: AAP
Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP
Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal incident mother killed sons

Top Stories

    A born performer takes young talent prize

    premium_icon A born performer takes young talent prize

    Community He taught himself to play piano, now he's 'rocking' with audiences and set to hit the big stage during this year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music

    Gourmet fruit is now being farmed in the region

    premium_icon Gourmet fruit is now being farmed in the region

    Rural Semi-retired cane grower ventures into side-hustle

    Multi-million dollar road upgrade work to start soon

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar road upgrade work to start soon

    News Long-awaited move to sure up tourists and investment

    Major development approved in Whitsundays

    premium_icon Major development approved in Whitsundays

    Council News Land is about to be carved up to make way for a new housing estate.