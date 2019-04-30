Menu
SAFTEY MESSAGE: Michael and Lee Garrels are fighting to help save the lives of other workers in a push to prevent other families going through a tragedy like theirs.
Mother tells her story to help save lives

Janessa Ekert
30th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
THE mother of a young Clermont man electrocuted at work will become a safety advocate in the hope her tragic story helps keep others safe.

Yesterday Lee and Michael Garrels joined other broken families for International Workers' Memorial Day to honour those lost and highlight there is always more to be done to keep workers safe.

Jason Garrels was just 20 years old when he was electrocuted at a Clermont construction site in February 2012. It was his ninth day on the job.

Seven years later his mother Lee has agreed to join the State Government's Safety Advocate program in the hope she may help to "save even one life”.

"This is a real story, this is our story and when you're telling it, it does have an impact on you emotionally,” Mrs Garrels said.

"I do feel that this is a worthwhile cause.”

Last year electrician Nathan Day pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for seven years over Jason's death.

Mrs Garrels said she hoped her story would also help others be advocates for their own safety.

Jason Garrels.
"Jason was a very trusting young man. I think that was part of the downfall, he trusted his employers to do the right thing by him,” she said.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the Safety Advocate program drew on "the terrible experiences” of those who have been injured or had a loved one killed at work.

"Our advocates are incredibly brave, speaking to workers all over the state about what can happen when safety is overlooked,” Ms Grace said.

"Michael and Lee work tirelessly with us as part of a consultative committee to give other people affected by a workplace tragedy a voice and help them get the support they need.”

Queensland Safety Advocates visit workplaces and speak at safety meetings, toolbox talks and other events.

Each advocate has worked with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland to produce a film about their experience and its impact on family members, friends and workmates.

