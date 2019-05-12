Mother's Day first for Maloney family

New mother Robyn Maloney holds her week old baby boy Riley. He is wrapped in a blanket made by his great-grandmother.

New mother Robyn Maloney holds her week old baby boy Riley. He is wrapped in a blanket made by his great-grandmother. Jordan Gilliland

EVERY Mother's Day is special, however when it's your first as a new parent it holds even greater meaning.

Bowen resident Robyn Maloney, is about to enjoy her first Mother's Day as a mum, having recently given birth to her first child on May 1.

Her son, Riley James Maloney, will only be a week and a half old when he celebrates the occasion with his mother, but Mrs Maloney said she already knows that it will be a special day.

"It's only been a few days since his birth, but things already feel different,” Mrs Maloney said.

"I feel more sentimental already, I think I'm figuring things out differently as well.”

Mrs Maloney, like many mothers, is looking forward to Mother's Day, although she said it was likely to be a quiet one this year.

"We're not planning on doing anything special, we'll just be at home with Riley,” Mrs Maloney said.

"We'll probably have our parents over and just have a barbecue. "It's been a very full-on week so I think it will be good to have a rest.”

When asked what the best gift she could receive this Mother's Day, Mrs Maloney joked that a good rest wouldn't go astray.