Mother's Day in Airlie

ALL SMILES: Tyler Shanahan spends quality time with his mum at a special Mother's Day event last year.

ALL SMILES: Tyler Shanahan spends quality time with his mum at a special Mother's Day event last year. contributed

FOR all the love, hugs, kisses, cuddles and feeds mum has cooked up for you, no matter your age, it's more than likely she deserves to be spoilt this Mother's Day.

There's no shortage of places to wine and dine in and around the Whitsundays, so if you're stuck for ideas here are a few.

At the Reef Gateway it's "mum's day off” on Sunday.

From noon the Reef Gateway will entertain the kids with events until 4pm in the Little Angel Zoo, fully supervised and free so you can enjoy a family lunch and some time to relax.

There will be jumping castles noon-4pm, face painting noon-2pm, craft sessions 2-3pm, and a disco 3-4pm.

Mums, they've got you covered with the first 50 bookings set to receive a free bottle of rose.

Northerlies knows good seafood and if you missed out on its sell-out Good Friday buffet, it's happening all over again in the name of mums.

There will be lunch service from noon-4pm and dinner to be served from 5pm-9pm.

Children under 6 will eat for free.

A feast of the Whitsundays' finest seafood selections accompanied with an array of meats and tasty treats will set you back $85 for adults and $15 for kids aged 7-12.

Bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment and can be made over the phone on 1800 682 277.

Hemingway's is thinking pink this Mother's Day, for a relaxing long lunch.

Guests will be greeted with a pink cocktail on arrival preceding a five-course lunch, pink themed of course, served over several hours.

Total Entertainment talent will sing sweet melodies while mum is wined and dined.

Lunch will be served from noon, with the bar open from 11.30am.

Bookings are advised and can be made on 4946 4277, Facebook or online.