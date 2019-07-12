Motion calls for Queensland mobile phone ban in schools

SCROLL DOWN TO READ YOUR SAY

GRASSROOTS members of the Queensland LNP want to follow the lead of Victoria and NSW by imposing a mobile phone ban in schools.

The Southern Downs electoral council has put up a motion for consideration at the weekend's LNP State Convention, calling for a LNP State Government to implement a ban on mobile phones in all primary and secondary schools.

It comes after Victorian Education Minister James Merlino announced mobile phones would be banned for all students at Victorian state primary and secondary schools from Term 1 2020.

NSW public primary schools have already banned the use of mobile devices during school hours, with high schools given the choice to opt in on the ban.

The Queensland Teachers' Union indicated it would not support a blanket ban on mobile phones in schools.

QTU president Kevin Bates said the union backed the recommendation of the 16-member Queensland Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce, established to develop a proposed framework to address cyberbullying of children and young people in Queensland, and to recommend community and government action.

"A recommendation of the taskforce was very clear in that decisions about mobile phones in schools should be a local community decision based on the needs of each community and that it is not appropriate to put a blanket ban on mobile phones,” Mr Bates said.

"We strongly support the taskforce outcome and we support schools making their own decisions about appropriate use of mobile phones and other devices in the best interests of students and in consultation with those students and their parents.”

QTU North Queensland regional organiser Paul Waters said he had not received a complaint from a QTU member about student mobile phone use in classrooms in the past 12 months.

"It's not (an issue) my members continually complain about,” Mr Waters said.

"As long as mobile phones are not interfering with what's actually going on in classrooms, then they're not a problem.

"Many schools have adopted an attitude where students can have mobiles with (them) but have it turned off in class.”

If passed at the weekend's convention, the mobile phone ban motion will be considered by the LNP's parliamentary wing.

YOUR SAY

Daily Mercury asked the public whether they supported mobile phones being banned in all Queensland primary and secondary schools.

Aaron Bell, Mackay: No, that sounds fascist. Melanie Whiting

Tom Dutton, East Mackay: Yes, they are there to get an education. Melanie Whiting

Leigh Dutton, East Mackay: Yes, they create too much distraction. Melanie Whiting

Antoine Poulin, West Mackay: No, but maybe they should just be banned in the classroom. Melanie Whiting

Melanie Appleby, West Mackay: Yes, because kids don't need them at school. Melanie Whiting