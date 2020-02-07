Menu
Pictured at the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce panel event, on Friday, February 7, are Pat Morrissey, Whitsunday Foodservice, chamber vice president Judy Porter, Kon Flaherty, Green Energy Technologies, chamber president Allan Milostic and Greg McKinnon, Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.
News

Motivational panel event a huge success

Deborah Friend
7th Feb 2020 12:58 PM
A BUSINESS event that focused on how to motivate and engage with employees was a huge success.

Sixty people attended the event, on Friday, February 7, which was the first one of 2020 for the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Held at Lure, Coral Sea Marina, the breakfast session saw a panel of Whitsunday businesses discuss their tactics and strategies when it comes to motivating, and engaging with, their staff, with the panel facilitated by Judy Porter, from Shiift.

Special guest panellists included Greg McKinnon, from Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Kon Flaherty, from Green Energy Technologies, and Pat Morrissey, from Whitsunday Foodservice.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said events such as this gave local business people access to other local businesses, who had proven formulas for dealing with situations.

“The chamber’s events are not just networking – they look at more in-depth business issues,” he said.

“They give businesses access to each other, to help solve problems – almost like mentors.

“Local businesses have access to all the experience and expertise of other, successful local businesses, who are very happy to generously give their time without hesitation.”

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce vice president Judy Porter said it was great to see such an ‘awesome’ turnout.

“There were a lot of take-homes that came out of it, judging by the quality of the questions from the audience,” she said.

The Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce holds events every quarter – open to members and non-members - with the next one due to take place in May.

More information about events and membership can be found at www.whitsundaycoastchamber.com.au

coral sea marina lure panel event whitsunday coast chamber of commerce
Whitsunday Times

