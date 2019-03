The rider, a woman in her 20s was sustained injuries to her right wrist and thigh.

A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to Bowen Hospital early this morning, following a crash at 1.35am.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the rider was a woman in her 20s.

She sustained injuries to her right wrist and thigh in the accident, which happened on Argyle Park Rd, the spokesperson said.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, and she was transported to hospital in a stable condition.