Dad screams for family to flee from wild motorbike fire

Andrew Sinclair and partner Jessica Williams including their infant son Harvey have been taken to hospital following a garage fire at Little Mountain. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A man who dragged his partner and six-month-old baby out of the house to save them after his motorbike erupted into flames now has a week to get out of his house.

Andrew Sinclair said he dragged his partner Jessica Williams and their six-month-old son Harvey out of the house after he smelt smoke coming from the garage.

Firefighters were called to the apartment block off Caloundra Rd, Little Mountain, about 6.30am after an accelerant came into contact with fuel that was leaking from Mr Sinclair's motorbike.

Mr Sinclair said he had been smoking in the garage earlier that morning and was back inside the house when he smelt smoke.

"I smelt fire, have come out and opened the door and thought 'what the f---'," he said.

"I kicked the bike over and ran around the house screaming and got everyone out while trying to wake the neighbours up.

"My partner and my son were asleep, I pretty much dragged them out of the house and I had a friend here asleep as well so I'm screaming out to him to grab kettles and buckets.

"I had to run down all the way of the end of the street to get a hose."

The fire was extinguished by about 6.45am, with damage only done to the motorbike.

Mr Sinclair said Ms Williams and his son were still in hospital on Thursday afternoon for precautionary measures.

He said the fire brigade told him there was a fresh puddle of petrol underneath the bike rug that caused the fire.

"It all happened so quick," he said.

"I kept coming in and out and everyone was screaming at me to get out.

"The tyres were on fire so you can imagine how black the smoke was.

"I ended up with black s--- in my mouth, my lungs and my throat, all over my face.

"I collapsed out the front, right at the door so it's lucky I did get out I guess."

The fire damaged a motorbike at Mr Sinclair’s garage. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr Sinclair said he was on oxygen all morning after being taken to hospital, as well as having x-rays and scans.

"They said my left lung is down compared to my right one," he said.

Mr Sinclair said he wasn't sure what the accelerant was that caused the fire, but believed it could have been a discarded cigarette butt.

"I'm a big kid so if I gotta smoke and I'm standing over here, I'll try to throw it into the tin," he said.

"I couldn't tell you how the actual fire started because I walked inside and shut the door.

"It could have been a cigarette but my bike pipe gets really, really hot so it could have been that too."

Mr Sinclair said while he was feeling lucky that the fire wasn't worse, the day had continued to go downhill.

"It's just one thing after another," he said.

He said he also now has to vacate his place in a week.

Mr Sinclair, who is unemployed but used to work as a labourer, said his bad luck seemed to be continuing.

"I filled the bath up and forget about it and left the tap on so now the whole house is f----- flooded as well."

"It's been a busy day.

"I've got a bit of s--- going on.

"I'm out on bail and they've just got me with more (alleged) drug charges now."

Mr Sinclair said he was allegedly caught with a bong.

"So that's going to (allegedly) breach my bail," he said.