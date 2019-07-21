Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
News

Motorbike rider in serious condition after hitting ute

Tara Miko
by
21st Jul 2019 4:45 PM

A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on the edge of the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley region today.

The male rider is believed to have taken a left-hand bend wide and clipped the rear tray of a passing ute on the Gatton Clifton Rd at West Haldon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm, with paramedics treating the man for shoulder and leg injuries.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital by rescue helicopter shortly before 3pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.

lockyer valley motorbike rider queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Let the 'exercise' invasion begin

    Let the 'exercise' invasion begin

    News An amphibious landing will take place on Bowen's Kings Beach as more than 800 military personnel descend on the region.

    Third time's a charm for mural

    premium_icon Third time's a charm for mural

    News A new home has been found for an iconic Bowen mural.

    Deep-water spots are delivering good hauls

    Deep-water spots are delivering good hauls

    Fishing Everything you need to know to catch a winner

    Funding boost for job seekers

    premium_icon Funding boost for job seekers

    Politics New employment training projects will soon hit the Whitsundays.