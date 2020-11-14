Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BLOOMSBURY: A man has been injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Heidi Petith
BLOOMSBURY: A man has been injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Motorbike rider suffers head injury in Bloomsbury crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Nov 2020 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider is being treated for a head injury following a collision in Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike on the Bruce Highway about 10.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene treating a man for head and neck injuries.

More stories:

‘We will be unviable’: Mackay marine rescue issues SOS

Future of Mackay marine rescue group still uncertain

BIG READ: How heroes of sky and sea work as one

He is in a stable condition and is expected to be winched from the scene by helicopter.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

It is the second crash to occur on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this weekend.

A 23-year-old man died overnight when a car and truck collided about 9.20pm.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

bloomsbury highway crash queensland ambulance services serious crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after car and truck collide on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Man dies after car and truck collide on Bruce Highway

        Breaking UPDATE: A man has died at the scene of a crash involving a car and truck on the Bruce Highway overnight.

        'Stop or be shot': Shock details of attack on cops revealed

        Premium Content 'Stop or be shot': Shock details of attack on cops revealed

        Crime Man shot in police station threatened officers in suicide attempt

        DREAM HOMES: 20 incredible Whitsunday properties over $1m

        Premium Content DREAM HOMES: 20 incredible Whitsunday properties over $1m

        Property From Hamilton Island to Airlie Beach to Hideaway Bay, these luxury homes will make...

        Whitsunday residents urged to keep an eye on the sand

        Premium Content Whitsunday residents urged to keep an eye on the sand

        Environment It turns out expectant turtles just want the same as their human Mum counterparts.