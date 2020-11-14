Motorbike rider suffers head injury in Bloomsbury crash

BLOOMSBURY: A man has been injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Heidi Petith

A MOTORBIKE rider is being treated for a head injury following a collision in Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike on the Bruce Highway about 10.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene treating a man for head and neck injuries.

He is in a stable condition and is expected to be winched from the scene by helicopter.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

It is the second crash to occur on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this weekend.

A 23-year-old man died overnight when a car and truck collided about 9.20pm.

