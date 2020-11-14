Motorbike rider suffers head injury in Bloomsbury crash
A MOTORBIKE rider is being treated for a head injury following a collision in Bloomsbury this morning.
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike on the Bruce Highway about 10.20am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene treating a man for head and neck injuries.
He is in a stable condition and is expected to be winched from the scene by helicopter.
A rescue helicopter has been tasked.
It is the second crash to occur on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this weekend.
A 23-year-old man died overnight when a car and truck collided about 9.20pm.
