A man who ended up underneath a Mitsubishi Triton on September 27, was still in hospital on October 1. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Motorbike rider went 'straight underneath' utility

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Oct 2019 1:19 PM
A MAN who ended up underneath a Mitsubishi Triton after a Shute Harbour Rd crash spent days in hospital and was issued a fine by police.

Police said traffic had slowed on Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains due to a cane haul-out on September 27.

A Mitsubishi Triton, driven by a 17-year-old Mt Julian boy, had intended to turn off Shute Harbour Rd onto a dirt road, police said.

Police claim a motorbike, driven by a Cannonvale man, 52, a few cars behind the Mitsubishi Triton was also travelling in the same direction.

The motorbike rider saw what he thought was a clear road and attempted to overtake the vehicles ahead of him, police said.

Unaware the Mitsubishi Triton ahead was also turning, the motorbike then collided with the utility, and the 52-year-old man went straight under the car, in what police described as an "unsafe overtake”.

The motorbike rider was issued with a traffic infringement notice for following the vehicle too closely.

The Cannonvale man was taken to Proserpine Hospital about 6pm on September 27, and was still an inpatient in a stable condition on Tuesday October 1, a Mackay Base Hospital spokesperson said.

