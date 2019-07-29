Motorbike rider ‘will be truly missed’

THE family and friends of a man killed in a motorbike crash yesterday are grieving the loss of a man who was "loved by everyone who met him" and died doing what he was most passionate about.

Daniel "Dilligaf" Barry, 34, died while riding through Mount Glorious, northwest of Brisbane about 8:30am Sunday, when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a tree.

Emergency services arrived and declared him dead on the scene.

Daniel's friend Steph Bengston has started a Go Fund Me to help raise money to help his partner Ash cover funeral expenses.

"Today he left behind his partner Ash and her children Bree, Paul and Hayden which he adored and treated as his own," Ms Bengston told The Courier-Mail.

"He will be truly missed more than words can express."

Daniel Barry was a passionate motorbike rider.

The Go Fund Me has raised almost $2,500 just six hours after being created, with friends and family rushing to donate, as well as sympathetic strangers.

"So sorry for your loss. I'm just a motorcycle rider who shares the same mountain," one donator said.

Another friend of Daniel's said her the 34-year-old, whose friends all knew him by his nickname Dilligaf, was a beloved member of the motorcycle community.

"He was a passionate bike rider who was involved in the bike community, and loved for his personality," Liesha Stapley said.

"He was such a nice bloke and a hard working tradie.

"He was an amazing and very much loved guy by everyone who met him."

You can donate to the Go Fund Me here.