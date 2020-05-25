Motorbike thefts an ‘increasing’ crime in region

Three motorbikes have been stolen from a rural property at Palm Grove.

THREE motorbikes have been stolen from a rural Whitsunday property, with police labelling the thefts as an increasing crime in the Mackay police region.

Police said between April 23 and May 23, three motorbikes were stolen from a rural property on Cedar Creek Falls Rd, Palm Grove, south of Airlie Beach.

The motorbikes had been kept on a property near a remote bush camp.

One motorbike is described as a blue-coloured TTR 250 trail bike, with unknown registration. The bike had parts removed from it already when stolen.

A second blue-coloured WR450 trail bike, with unknown registration, was also stolen. Some parts were removed from the bike at the time of its theft, including a 13.5 litre acerbis fuel tank.

A blue and white coloured 1999 model Yamaha TT250 with registration number 989 BC was also stolen.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police had seen an increase in this kind of theft in recent weeks.

"There has been an increase in the targeting of off-road motorbikes for theft at rural locations across the Mackay Police District in recent weeks," he said.

He urged anyone with information about the current location of the stolen motorbikes or the offence itself to speak to police.

Police encourage people to ensure that their vehicles are secured where possible and report any suspicious activity that you may witness.