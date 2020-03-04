Menu
A Lethebrook motorcyclist has allegedly recorded more than four times the limit. Picture: Getty Images
News

Motorcycle rider records ‘four times the legal limit’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Mar 2020 11:22 AM
A LETHEBROOK motorcyclist has allegedly blown more than four times the limit when police pulled him over for a random breath test.

Police say about 1.27pm on March 3, a 61-year-old Lethebrook man was pulled over on Kunapipi Road, Laguna Quays for a random breath test.

The man allegedly blew more than four times the legal limit and was transported to Proserpine Police Station for further breath analysis, where he recorded an alleged BAC reading of 0.221.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 30.

Police remind all motorists that RBT’s are performed at any time of the day in both city and rural locations.

Whitsunday Times

