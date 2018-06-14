Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck
A MOTORCYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck at Archerfield in Brisbane'a south on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened about 2.45pm at the intersection of Balham and Barton roads.
The 47-year-old male rider was declared dead at the scene.
Archerfield: Balham Road is currently closed while police investigate a fatal crash that occurred this afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/Adee2n3cjZ— 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) June 13, 2018
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have relevant dashcam footage, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.