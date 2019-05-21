Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Motorcyclist cops suspension after 141kmh in 100kmh zone

21st May 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been stripped of his licence for six months after he was clocked more than 40kmh over the speed limit.

Crows Nest Police Sergeant Greg Dawes said the 56-year-old was detected travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone at Geham last Wednesday.

Sgt Dawes said police intercepted on the man on the red Ducati on the New England Highway.

The man was issued a $1218 fine, and his licence was suspended for six months.

The high level speed was one of 25 traffic infringement notices issued by Crows Nest police in the past fortnight.

crows nest new england highway speeding toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rockabilly dresses and tattoos galore

    premium_icon Rockabilly dresses and tattoos galore

    Entertainment Best tattoos and rockabilly outfits on show.

    'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    premium_icon 'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    News Ms Lambert had to keep standing up and pacing

    Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    premium_icon Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    News Airlie Beach model makes finals for Miss World Australia