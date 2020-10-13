Two killed in horror night on Sunshine Coast roads

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.

TWO lives have been lost in under an hour in two separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads.

A motorcyclist died after coming off a bike on a steep Sunshine Coast hill before 7pm on Saturday night.

Police said on Sunday that preliminary investigations indicated the motorcyclist was travelling west on Carter Road towards Blaxland Street when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

A 38-year-old Mapleton man was declared deceased at the scene.

Last night two Forensic Crash Units were on the scene.

One local resident reported earlier there had been attempts to save the motorcyclist after ambulance and police arrived.

A distraught woman was later being comforted by police after she arrived in her car.

A young child was with the woman at the time.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit on the scene at Nambour's Carter Road.



Carter Road remained closed well after 9pm as investigators examined the scene, took measurements and photographs and marked the road.

One resident reported the motorcyclist appeared to be coming down the steep, winding road when the accident occurred.

A second unrelated crash, at Little Mountain just before 7pm, claimed the life of another motorist when their vehicle veered off the road and collided with an embankment on Sugar Bag Rd.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated around 6.15pm, a black Ford Ranger travelling east on Sugarbag Road left the roadway and crashed into an embankment.

The vehicle caught fire.

A 29-year-old Little Mountain man was declared deceased at the scene.

Police and emergency crews remained on scene some four hours later.

Sugar Bag Rd remained closed late on Saturday night, with the Forensic Crash unit investigating.

The state's road toll now sits at 203 for this year.

General risks for riding a motorcycle in Queensland

On average, 50 motorcyclists are killed on Queensland roads each year, and a further 936 are taken to hospital.

According to Queensland government figures, at-risk riders are often male, aged between 21 and 59, and riding on recreational routes in south-east Queensland.

Areas of the Sunshine Coast hinterland, including from Nambour to Montville and Maleny, have been the scene of some tragic accidents over the years.

High risk activities include speeding, being affected by drugs or alcohol, being distracted or lacking motorcycle handling skills.

Experts say reading the road conditions and expecting potential hazards is critical to surviving on a motorbike.

At 80km/h you travel 44m in just 2 seconds.