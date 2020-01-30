Council speaks after fatal crash with mayor

The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook

The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook

POLICE are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist after he collided with Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill's car.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets about 7.50am.

Townsville Police Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said a doctor was at the scene working on the man when emergency services arrived.

The man's motorcycle had collided with the left side of Cr Hill's vehicle. The front wheel had broken off the mangled wreckage and was behind the motorcycle.

"The forensic crash unit have attended and the investigation is ongoing," Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

Traffic was chaotic when police arrived at the scene, Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

Tow trucks arrived at the scene about 9.20am to clear the intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics transported the man to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It was confirmed by police at the scene a short time later that the motorcyclist had died in hospital.

A Townsville City Council spokesperson released the following statement just after 10.30am this morning:

"Townsville City Council confirms that Mayor Jenny Hill was involved in a traffic incident this morning. Police are currently investigating.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy.

"We understand that the Mayor is currently being treated for shock.

"No further statement will be made at this time.

"We respectfully ask that all parties involved are given privacy at this time."

