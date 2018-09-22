Menu
Login
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
News

Motorcyclist’s silly stunt at 100km/h

by Dan Knowles
22nd Sep 2018 5:30 PM

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been spotted pulling stunts at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway during one of the busiest periods of the year on Queenslandâ€™s roads.

The rider, who was sporting an orange novelty helmet, was riding southbound near the Deception Bay turn off when they leant on the handle bars, lifted their right leg from beside their machine and swung it up and under themselves and continued down the highway side saddle at full speed.

 

The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.
The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.

 

 

The bizarre manoeuvre came at a time the highway was full of vehicles and families heading off on a the first day of the school holiday break and when police had vowed to be out in force to help keep the roads safe.

Related Items

bruce highway holidays motorcyclist stunt

Top Stories

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Breaking TWO tiger sharks have today been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers in the Whitsundays.

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    News Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    News Tourist operator hoping shark attacks will not deter visitors.

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    News Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack.

    Local Partners