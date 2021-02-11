Menu
Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe chest injuries’ in horror crash

by Jacob Miley
11th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered "severe chest injuries" after falling from his bike on the Gold Coast.

Operations Supervisor David Morgan said a 49-year-old man slid off his motorcycle at the intersection of Banyula Drive and Nerang Connection Road at Nerang just after 5.30am.

The motorcycle came to rest under a parked truck.

The man suffered severe chest injuries, Mr Morgan said.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman initially said the man was critical.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a motorcyclist, in his 70s, was rescued after falling about 20 metres down an embankment at Springbrook near Gold Coast Springbrook Rd.

It's understood the motorcyclist was on a group ride when he went missing. He was found about 12.30am and pulled to safety by emergency crews.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered a "significant lower limb injury" and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

