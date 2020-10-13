Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Walloon at 5pm yesterday.

A man was transported from the scene of the crash at Haigslea Amberley Road and Anthonys Road to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

"He had significant injuries to his extremities," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a serious condition."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

crash ipswich motorcyclist
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...