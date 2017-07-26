Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

A 35-year old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle accident this morning..

AN EARLY morning two-vehicle crash has caused "significant" injuries to a 35-year old motorcyclist in the Whitsundays.

The accident occurred at 6.30am on the intersection at Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory-Cannonvalley Rd as a result of the motorbike colliding with the side of the sedan involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist is currently in stable condition at Proserpine Hospital.

Whitsunday Police will have more information about the cause of the accident after speaking to the motorcyclist.

Minimal traffic control was in place shortly after the crash.