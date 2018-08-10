Motorcyclists taken to hospital after overnight crashes
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in Paget overnight.
Queensland Police said the 31-year-old Eimeo man was riding along John Vella Dr when he lost control.
Emergency services were called about 12.28am.
The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after crashing his motorcycle at a private address at Mia Mia.
He suffered head injuries but was taken in a stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.