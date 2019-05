NO NEED FOR SPEED: A driver has lost eight demerit points and been fined more than $1200 after police allege he was speeding.

A MAN has been fined more than $1200 after being clocked driving 71km/h above the speed limit.

It is alleged the 43-year-old driver was travelling along a section of the Bruce Highway in Bloomsbury on May 5, when he was pulled over by police.

The driver lost eight demerit points, and was fined $1218 by police about 11.14am.

Police said while the punishment for the offence was high, there are far worse outcomes at risk than being stopped by police.