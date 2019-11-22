Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville

Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

More Stories

car accident carpark driving mistake motorist shopping centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        premium_icon All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        News There will be no way to miss you're in Cannonvale with the installation of a new welcome sign.

        Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        premium_icon Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        Politics ‘The people of the Whitsundays have waited long enough for action’

        Croc team scores win at national awards

        premium_icon Croc team scores win at national awards

        News More than 50 staff pull together to secure trophy.

        The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        premium_icon The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        News The first participants have gone for their licence and freedom.