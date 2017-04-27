Motors stolen from washed up vessel

Two motors were stolen from a boat washed up on Funnel Bay.

LOOTERS are still taking advantage of vessels washed up on the coast in Airlie beach by Cyclone Debbie.

Two fitted inboard motors were stolen from an 11 metre full cabin power boat which was only discovered washed up against Funnel Bay rocks on April 23.

Both motors weigh about 200kg each and are described as Yanmar diesel motors with serial numbers E16555 and E16591.

Anyone with information on the stolen motors should contact Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888.