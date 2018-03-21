Motorsport open day revs engines

Motorsport: Despite the misgivings of some weather experts, Whitsunday Raceway was bathed in sunlight and caressed by a gentle breeze on Sunday.

The region's motorcycle riders and go-kart operators readied themselves to entertain the crowds at the Whitsunday Motorsport Club's first open day.

With free sausages and jumping castle as an incentive, fans were treated to a spectacular display as the karts unleashed new machinery and the riders, fresh from an exceptional coaching day by Callum Barker, showcased some extraordinary talent.

Add the drift ute and stunt bike showcases and the on-track action refused to stop until late afternoon.

They were joined by road bikers keen to let their machines off the leash, free from the attention of authorities, and a young Donny who took off on his 50cc bike for his first laps on a racetrack.

To discover what the club has to offer, phone Chris Saunders 0418383040 or find the club on Facebook.