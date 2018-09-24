Menu
Login
Sunshine Motorway shut down in multi-vehicle smash
Sunshine Motorway shut down in multi-vehicle smash FILE
News

Motorway shut-down after crash involving 'several' vehicles

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Sep 2018 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

UPDATE: A CRASH on the Sunshine Motorway has been cleared and lanes reopened.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the call came in about 1.40pm with reports of a crash involving 'several vehicles'.

Queensland Traffic reported delays with northbound lanes, south of the Coolum roundabout, blocked.

Paramedics were not required at the scene.

EARLIER: TWO northbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway have been shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

Queensland Traffic is reporting traffic delays after the crash south of the Coolum Beach roundabout.

A Queensland Police spokesman said several vehicles were involved but police had not arrived on scene to confirm details.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

crash editors picks paramedics police queensland traffic sunshine coast sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Breaking Six sharks now been destroyed by Fisheries Queensland officials after being caught in drum lines at Cid Harbour.

    • 24th Sep 2018 2:36 PM
    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Breaking Two tiger sharks have been shot in Cid Harbour today.

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    News Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    News Tourist operator hoping shark attacks will not deter visitors.

    Local Partners