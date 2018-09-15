Menu
Mt Barney Lodge and campsite, which is one of the campsites found on private land camping website YouCamp. Pic Jono Searle.
News

Climber falls 90m down Queensland peak

by Patrick Billings
15th Sep 2018 5:15 PM

A ROCK climber has fallen hundreds of metres down Mount Barney 90km southwest of Brisbane.

The man was one of three climbers scaling the eastern cliff face when he fell from his rope just before 1pm.

Itâ€™s unclear how the disaster unfolded but police are in communication with two climbers on the cliff.

They are unable to see their climbing partner, police said.

An emergency helicopter has also surveyed the area but has been unable to locate him.

The two climbers on the cliff are unable to climb up or down.

A police search and rescue coordinator is now at the scene managing the incident.

The cliff face, known as the Governor, is popular among sports climbers.

