MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

MOVIE NIGHT: Enjoy a glass of wine and nibbles while watching A Star is Born.

MOVIE NIGHT: Enjoy a glass of wine and nibbles while watching A Star is Born. MITCHELL, AIMEE

No cinema? No worries, just bring a comfy chair or beanbag to kick back and relax at St Catherine's Movie, Wine, Chill and Cheese Night.

The College Parent Engagement Group is hosting the event in the Tom Gard Hall on the Secondary Campus and showing on the big screen will be A Star is Born, making it an adults- only event - sorry kids.

The award winning movie, A Star is Born follows the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine, and his discovery of struggling artist, Ally.

The pair end up falling in love, and it's roller coaster, as the couple navigate Ally's fledging career and their relationship.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes wine and nibbles. Additional drink and snack purchases will be available on the night with all funds raised on the night to be donated to the Catholic Parish.

Principal Mel Scherwitzel said the event was about building community and providing opportunities for people to engage with the school.

"This event is a wonderful way for us to socialise in a friendly, fun and inclusive environment,” she said.

Kick Back

WHAT: Movie night

WHEN: Friday, June 14

WHERE: Tom Gard Hall, St Catherine's College

COST: $20, phone 4945 1414 to book