MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

DAWSON MP George Christensen has penned a letter asking the Immigration Minister to consider deporting a group of French nationals who were arrested during an anti-coal blockade in North Queensland yesterday.

Bowen police arrested seven people following the Frontline Action on Coal protest during which two women allegedly locked themselves to a concrete barrel blocking access to the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

The four French nationals aged 29, 30, 32 and 39 are understood to be high-profile French journalist Hugo Clement and his film crew.

The four were charged with trespassing on a railway.

A statement from Mr Christensen's office said the vehemently pro-coal politician wrote to Immigration Minister David Coleman last night.

"We have a bunch of Frenchmen not just telling us what to do but also engaging in illegal behaviour on Australian soil," Mr Christensen claimed.

"These four French nationals ... were here to film for a program that engages in environmental political activism.

"I am sure that most of my constituents agree that these French environmental activists are not welcome here and I have written to Immigration Minister David Coleman asking him to consider deportation.

"These environmental activists don't stop with one attempt at disruption and law-breaking, and I look forward to the minister's response."