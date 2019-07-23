Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Jordan Gilliland
Politics

MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

Ashley Pillhofer
by
23rd Jul 2019 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has penned a letter asking the Immigration Minister to consider deporting a group of French nationals who were arrested during an anti-coal blockade in North Queensland yesterday.

Bowen police arrested seven people following the Frontline Action on Coal protest during which two women allegedly locked themselves to a concrete barrel blocking access to the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

The four French nationals aged 29, 30, 32 and 39 are understood to be high-profile French journalist Hugo Clement and his film crew.

The four were charged with trespassing on a railway.

 

Police are at the scene, and with unconfirmed reports that four people have been arrested.
Police are at the scene, and with unconfirmed reports that four people have been arrested. Contributed

A statement from Mr Christensen's office said the vehemently pro-coal politician wrote to Immigration Minister David Coleman last night.

"We have a bunch of Frenchmen not just telling us what to do but also engaging in illegal behaviour on Australian soil," Mr Christensen claimed.

"These four French nationals ... were here to film for a program that engages in environmental political activism.

"I am sure that most of my constituents agree that these French environmental activists are not welcome here and I have written to Immigration Minister David Coleman asking him to consider deportation.

"These environmental activists don't stop with one attempt at disruption and law-breaking, and I look forward to the minister's response."

abbot point coal terminal adani adani protest auspol frontline action on coal galilee basin george chirstensen hugo clement mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    Travel After a decade of development, and a $2 million investment, a new epoch has arrived for the iconic Heart Reef, located in the Whitsundays.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Kaydee secures spot in Young Whitsunday's Got Talent final

    premium_icon Kaydee secures spot in Young Whitsunday's Got Talent final

    News Youngster wows the judges at Reef Gateway Hotel.

    Drug charges follow NQ festival

    premium_icon Drug charges follow NQ festival

    Crime Two adults who took a risk with the law at a festival land in court.