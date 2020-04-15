MP calls for LNP ‘heads to roll’ over complaint handling

CONTROVERSIAL Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has demanded the resignation of LNP leader Deb Frecklington and other senior party figures over their handling of a harassment complaint against him.

The Daily Mercury today revealed the woman behind the Liberal National Party’s expulsion of Mr Costigan has withdrawn her complaint and apologised after being sued for defamation.

Heather McKeown’s alleged complaint to the LNP in January last year included the allegation that her daughter “feared she would be raped” after Mr Costigan followed her into her bedroom and closed the door behind her.

By February 2019, Mr Costigan had been expelled by the LNP amid allegations of sexual harassment.

An LNP spokesman said the party stands by the action it took last year.

The Daily Mercury also understands Mr Costigan refused to take part in a disciplinary process following the alleged complaint.

Speaking to Mackay media today, Mr Costigan said Ms Frecklington’s judgment of the matter needed to be “seriously called into question”.

Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington (right).

Mr Costigan said he had been subjected to a “series of attacks” by Ms Frecklington and her colleagues following the alleged complaint.

“The leader of the Opposition, the Member for Nanango (Ms Frecklington) … the Member for Everton, and the Member for Kawana and Chatsworth – after what they said inside the parliament and outside the parliament, they should apologise to me and my family and they should resign,” Mr Costigan said.

He also demanded the resignation of Queensland LNP president David Hutchinson.

“I encourage members of the LNP – and there’s still some great people in the LNP — you should demand the heads on a platter,” Mr Costigan said.

“You should be calling for heads to roll, not just me.”

An LNP spokesman said the party had the “most stringent candidate review procedures of any political party in Australia”.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan holds a press conference at Seaview Park in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin

“We expect our candidates and elected officials to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour,” he said.

“We do not believe Mr Costigan meets the high standards the LNP expects of its MPs.”

Mr Costigan declined to give details on the status of his $350,000 defamation case against Ms McKeown, saying the matter was still with his legal team.

“We are satisfied to the point where we have had our apology, we have had the complaint withdrawn by Ms McKeown, but there are some administrative matters that need to be addressed … and we’re waiting for that to play out,” he said.