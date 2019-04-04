MP claims reef management laws unfairly targeted NQ

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said compared to the dirty brown Brisbane River, Mackay's Pioneer River was a clear blue.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said compared to the dirty brown Brisbane River, Mackay's Pioneer River was a clear blue. Stuart Quinn

REFORMS to protect the future of the Great Barrier Reef are being accused of unfairly targeting North Queenslanders.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said North Queensland farmers were being unfairly punished through vegetation management and proposed run-off monitoring legislation. The policies have been introduced to minimise agricultural pollutants in waterways leading to the reef.

Mr Andrew has criticised the laws saying they only apply to North Queensland farms, with land-holders in the south-east remaining exempt from the controls.

Despite the legislation being targeted at reef management, Mr Andrew said it was unfair that only reef communities are bound by the rules.

In a question to parliament on Tuesday, Mr Andrew accused Minister of Environment Leeanne Enoch of applying a "double standard” to water quality controls.

He said the Brisbane river's muddy water was evidence of a polluted system. But he said no controls were being applied to south-eastern land holders.

Despite different river systems being affected by different pollutants, Mr Andrew is calling for water management policies to be standardised across the state.

Mr Andrew said it was fair to compare the residential and industrial pollutants of the Brisbane water system with the agricultural run-off in North Queensland.

"They're still going to have particulate. Particulate is particulate,” he said.

"Can the minister explain why new land clearing restrictions and run-off monitoring applies across the north of the state, yet these same regulations have not been replicated in Brisbane and the south-east corner in relation to private and public landholders?”

Mr Andrew said compared to the dirty brown Brisbane River, Mackay's Pioneer River was a clear blue. He believes this is evidence of higher levels of contaminants.

He said Ms Enoch had defended the legislation, saying the reforms targeted areas of concern for environmental scientists for the future of the reef.

"We need to support the Great Barrier Reef, curb emissions and ensure we are reducing the trees being cleared in this state,” she said in parliament.