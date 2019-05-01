MP: Not learning indigenous language is a 'school failure'

AGRICULTURE Minister David Littleproud has described Australia's school curriculum as a 'failure' for teaching European languages over indigenous languages.

Mr Littleproud was in southwest Queensland on Sunday to announce $950, 000 in funding for the Harmony Centre.

The new centre will feature a recording studio, and will help preserve indigenous languages and art for future generations.

"One of the failings of my education is that I was taught French ... when I should be able to understand your welcome to country," Mr Littleproud said as he addressed a number of indigenous locals in St George.

"We cannot change the past, we can only influence the future. "The centre will offer cultural immersion experiences to the public, and traineeships in creative and performing arts."

About $450, 000 will be used to build a base for the Harmony Centre, and $500, 000 to build a recording studio.

The latest round of funding was secured through the Indigenous Advancement Strategy, while the original round was the product of the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Plan.

"I am sure this will provide an opportunity for Indigenous people to connect with their language, culture, and identity," Mr Littleproud said.

For proud indigenous man Barry Boland, he is looking forward to seeing his people's culture, language and art preserved here for future generations.

"We have never had something we could call our own," Mr Boland said, as he and fellow members of the South West Indigenous Corporation met where the centre will be built.

"We have lost our identity to a certain extent, because we haven't ever had a building we can call our own.

"But this, we can identify with this. We can learn and train our culture and language, and we can teach it to others."

For member Tracey Campbell, her culture can be likened to a wheel, with the dreaming at its core.

"Then you have all the spokes - language, dance, art, artefacts, knowledge of the land and food," she said.

"The Harmony Centre will bring it all together. We're focused on the core, on that dreaming.

"All we want is to be walking hand in hand with the whole community."

"It's a really great form of reconciliation," fellow member Max Webster said.

"It's a place where we can house the language, with our people organised to do it. We will immerse tourists, as well as bring our culture together.

"The time is right and it is our turn. We're not mad Murris, we are Murris with a plan."